May 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* LILLY WILL ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF AURKA PHARMA

* AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MILLION

* AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $465 MILLION IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES

* THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S