BRIEF-Eli Lilly updates on Jardiance tablets

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Jardiance® (Empagliflozin) tablets reduced risk of cardiovascular death in people with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease independent of background blood sugar control

* Eli Lilly and Co - ‍ Jardiance also reduced risk of cardiovascular death compared to placebo regardless of background metformin or sulfonylurea use​

* Eli Lilly and co -‍overall safety profile of Jardiance in EMPA-REG outcome was consistent with previous studies of Jardiance, current label information​