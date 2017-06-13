FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Eli Lilly updates on study data on Jardiance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly updates on study data on Jardiance

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) analysis reinforces established safety profile

* Analysis of 12,500 adults with type 2 diabetes from 19 studies showed amputations and fractures were not increased with Jardiance versus placebo

* Adverse events were assessed in people who took at least one dose of Jardiance or placebo​

* An analysis of pooled safety data from 19 studies, including EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, was well tolerated

* Ooverall safety profile of Jardiance in EMPA-REG OUTCOME was consistent with that of previous studies of Jardiance and current label information​

* Jardiance not associated with increased risk of hypoglycemia versus placebo, except in those who were on background sulfonylurea therapy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.