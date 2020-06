BRIEF-Eli Lilly's Emgality Showed Reduction In Frequency, Duration And Migraine Pain Severity

June 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* EMGALITY® DEMONSTRATES REDUCTION IN FREQUENCY, DURATION, AND PAIN SEVERITY IN PATIENTS WITH EPISODIC AND CHRONIC MIGRAINE

* ELI LILLY - PATIENTS ON EMGALITY EXPERIENCED STATISTICALLY FEWER SEVERITY-WEIGHTED HOURS OF PAIN THAN AT BASELINE AT EACH MONTH

* ELI LILLY - IN EPISODIC MIGRAINE, PATIENTS ON EMGALITY EXPERIENCED 68.6 FEWER SEVERITY-WEIGHTED HOURS OF PAIN PER MONTH ON AVERAGE THAN AT BASELINE

* ELI LILLY - IN CHRONIC MIGRAINE, PATIENTS ON EMGALITY EXPERIENCED 102.6 FEWER SEVERITY-WEIGHTED HOURS OF PAIN PER MONTH ON AVERAGE THAN AT BASELINE