May 23 (Reuters) - ARMO Biosciences Inc:

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES - ELI LILLY’S UNIT, BLUEGILL ACQUISITION CORP, OFFERING TO BUY ALL OF CO’S OUTSTANDING SHARES FOR $50/SHARE - SEC FILING

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES - ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2s7FKjY) Further company coverage: