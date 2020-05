BRIEF-Elia Group Does Not Expect Material Impact Of COVID-19 On FY

May 20 (Reuters) - Elia Group SA:

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 REITERATED

* ON COVID-19: MEASURES LEADING TO A DROP IN ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION, SECURITY OF SUPPLY IS ENSURED

* ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IS DOWN 16%, ON AVERAGE, COMPARED TO FIRST WEEK OF MARCH (PRE-COVID-19 MEASURES), AND AT TIMES DOWN AS MUCH AS 25%

* WE DO NOT EXPECT COVID-19 TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON FY 2020, REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO REALISE ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE ADJUSTED.) OF BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%

* MEASURES INTRODUCED IN WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAVE HAD SLIGHTLY LESS NOTICEABLE IMPACT ON GERMAN GRID