May 7 (Reuters) - Elica SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 110.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 893,000 VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS AND POTENTIAL RECOVERY OF MARKET DEMAND CURVE CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT