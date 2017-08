July 26 (Reuters) - ELICA SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 30 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT ZHEJIANG ELICA PUTIAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

* CURRENTLY, BEFORE CONCLUSION OF THE OPERATION, OWNS 66.76% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ZHEJIANG ELICA PUTIAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

* CONSIDERATION FOR THE 30% HOLDING IN THE CHINESE SUBSIDIARY IS CNY 15 MILLION, TO BE PAID IN CASH UTILISING AVAILABLE COMPANY RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)