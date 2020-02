Feb 11 (Reuters) - Natera Inc:

* ELICIO THERAPEUTICS AND NATERA TO COLLABORATE IN PHASE I/II PANCREATIC CANCER STUDY OF ELI-002

* NATERA INC - IND SUBMISSION FOR 108-PATIENT TRIAL WHICH WILL OPEN AT 10-12 US SITES WILL BE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: