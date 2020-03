March 4 (Reuters) - Elife Holdings Ltd:

* DUE TO OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN PRC HAS BEEN AFFECTED

* IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN SALARIES OF ALL DIRECTORS AND CERTAIN SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF GROUP IN RANGE 22% TO 50% FROM FEBRUARY

* PROPOSED MEASURES TO LOWER OPERATING COST AND STREAMLINE WORKFORCE

* EXPECTED THAT DIFFICULTIES AND CHALLENGES IN BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT WITH GROUP WILL CONTINUE FOR A PERIOD OF TIME