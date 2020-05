BRIEF-Elior Estimates COVID-19 Related Impact On Revenues At EUR 157 Million

May 27 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP SA:

* H1 REVENUES EUR 2.46 BILLION, DOWN 6.2% ON ORGANIC BASIS YOY

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR 52 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 17 MILLION VERSUS BREAKEVEN YEAR AGO

* END-MARCH FREE CASH FLOW EUR 42 MILLION VERSUS EUR 89 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-MARCH NET DEBT EUR 563 MILLION VERSUS EUR 539 MILLION AS OF SEPT 30, 2019

* COVID-19 RELATED IMPACT ESTIMATED AT EUR 157 MILLION ON REVENUES AND EUR 70 MILLION ON ADJUSTED EBITA

* CONFIRMS DROP THROUGH IMPACT ON FY ADJUSTED EBITA OF LOST REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 30%

* COVENANT HOLIDAY OBTAINED: NEXT TESTED AT END OF 2021, BASED ON RESULTS AS OF SEPT 30, 2021