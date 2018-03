March 21 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP SA:

* ELIOR GROUP: AREAS RENEWS CONTRACT WITH FIRA DE BARCELONA TO PROVIDE CATERING SERVICES FOR ITS EXHIBITION CENTERS AND THE PALAU DE CONGRESSOS

* ‍CONTRACT’S INITIAL THREE-YEAR TERM COULD BE EXTENDED TO FIVE​

* AWARDED CONTRACT TO MANAGE 16 POINTS OF SALE FOR FIRA DE BARCELONA AND CATERING FOR PALAU DE CONGRESSOS IN BARCELONA