Nov 15 (Reuters) - EASYVISTA SA:

• ELIOR GROUP CHOOSES EASYVISTA FOR MANAGING ITS IT SERVICES

• ELIOR GROUP NOW CLIENT OF CO

• NEW COMMERCIAL LICENSE OFFER RENEWABLE TO IMPACT ON REVENUES AS OF Q4 2017

• CO'S Q4 REVENUE TO INCLUDE LICENSE FEES FOR ENTIRE THREE YEAR PERIOD OF ELIOR GROUP COMMITMENT