Jan 8 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP SA:

* ELIOR GROUP : AREAS STRENGTHENS FOOTHOLD IN MEXICO WITH CONTRACT FOR 10 NEW POINTS OF SALE AT GUADALAJARA AIRPORT

* ELIOR GROUP SA - AREAS WON A 5-YEAR CATERING CONTRACT TO MANAGE 10 RESTAURANTS AT GUADALAJARA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN MEXICO

* POINTS OF SALE SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SUMMER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)