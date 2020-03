BRIEF-Elis Cancels Its Dividend For 2019 Due To Coronavirus

March 31 (Reuters) - Elis SA:

* NEW MEASURES TAKEN IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 SANITARY CRISIS

* WAIVER OBTAINED FOR BANK COVENANT TEST AS OF 30 JUNE 2020

* M&A TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* OUTLOOK: CURRENT LACK OF VISIBILITY DOES NOT ALLOW US AT THIS STAGE TO PROVIDE A NEW SET OF OBJECTIVES FOR 2020

* GROUP HAS VERY GOOD LIQUIDITY AND HAS NO MAJOR DEBT MATURITY BEFORE 2023

* FOR EACH EURO OF LOST REVENUE, IMPACT ON EBITDA WOULD BE ABOUT 50 CENTS, AND 20 CENTS WOULD BE SAVED ON INVESTMENTS

* IN LATIN AMERICA, THE IMPACT ON OUR ACTIVITY WILL BE MUCH MORE LIMITED, AS TWO-THIRDS OF OUR REVENUE COMES FROM CLIENTS IN HEALTHCARE

* ELIS TODAY HAS MORE THAN EUR 1BN OF LIQUIDITY, IN FORM OF TWO REVOLVING LINES OF CREDIT FOR AN UNDRAWN AMOUNT OF EUR 700MN AND C. EUR 315MN IN CASH

* IN EUROPE THE IMPACT ON REVENUE IS VERY MATERIAL: IN HOSPITALITY, OUR CLIENTS' ACTIVITY HAS NEARLY STOPPED