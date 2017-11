Nov 23 (Reuters) - ELIS SA:

* REG-ELIS SUCCESSFULLY PRICED A SCHULDSCHEIN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍RAISED 75 MILLION EUROS THROUGH MULTI-TRANCHE PRIVATE PLACEMENT ISSUED UNDER GERMAN LAW​

* ‍SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN WAS ARRANGED BY HSBC​

* ‍COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT ALLOWS CO TO CONTINUE REPAYMENT OF BRIDGE LOAN THAT FINANCED BERENDSEN ACQUISITION​