BRIEF-Elis Q1 Revenue Down 2.3%, Cancels 2019 Dividend

April 28 (Reuters) - ELIS SA:

* Q1 2020 REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE DOWN -2.3%, WITH -1.8% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HOSPITALITY IS MOST IMPACTED BUSINESS, WITH A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN FRANCE (-4.1%), SOUTHERN EUROPE (-5.8%) AND IN UK & IRELAND (-6.7%) ON AN ORGANIC BASIS IN QUARTER

* CANCELLATION OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 AND TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF M&A

* OUTLOOK: SHARPER DECREASE IN ACTIVITY EXPECTED IN Q2 COMPARED TO Q1

* OUR APRIL ACTIVITY WILL FOLLOW SAME TREND AS OBSERVED IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH, WITH DECREASE IN REVENUE OF C. -40% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF TODAY, C. 100 PLANTS HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN OR ARE VIRTUALLY STOPPED, ESPECIALLY IN FRANCE, SPAIN AND UK, MOST OF TIME BY TRANSFERRING VOLUMES BETWEEN PLANTS OF SAME REGION, IN ORDER TO OPTIMIZE CAPACITY AND CONTROL COSTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE A NEW 2020 OUTLOOK AT THIS STAGE