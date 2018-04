BRIEF-Elisa Q1 Pre-Tax Profit At EUR 89 Million

April 18 (Reuters) - ELISA OYJ:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 450 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 445 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 153 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 154 MILLION)

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 89 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 90.6 MILLION)

* SAYS COMPETITION IN FINNISH TELECOMMUNICATIONS MARKET REMAINS CHALLENGING.

* REVENUE IS ESTIMATED TO BE AT SAME LEVEL OR SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN 2017.

* COMPARABLE EBITDA IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AT SAME LEVEL OR SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN 2017.

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE A MAXIMUM OF 12 PER CENT OF REVENUE.

* "PERIOD WAS BEST Q1 IN OUR HISTORY."