April 22 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 468 MILLION (REFINITIV POLL: EUR 453.6 MILLION)

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS UNCHANGED.

* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBITDA EUR 166 MILLION (REFINITIV POLL: EUR 164.6 MILLION)

* CURRENT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) SITUATION MAY SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW DOWN ECONOMIC GROWTH AND CREATE UNCERTAINTY IN MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

* A STRONG ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN MAY IMPACT ELISA

* COMPETITION IN FINNISH TELECOMMUNICATIONS MARKET REMAINS KEEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)