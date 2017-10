Oct 3 (Reuters) - ELITE VARAINHOITO OYJ‍​

* REG-ELITE ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP‘S OWNERSHIP OF ELITE FINANCE LTD WILL INCREASE TO 100%

* ‍IT HAS BEEN AGREED THAT KEY EMPLOYEES OF ELITE FINANCE LTD WILL NOT CONTINUE THEIR SERVICE​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ELITE GROUP‘S 2017 FINANCIAL RESULT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)