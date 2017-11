Nov 7 (Reuters) - Elitegroup Computer Systems Co Ltd :

* Says it revised plan on sale of unit Dragon Asia Trading Co Ltd

* Says it will sell its unit Dragon Asia Trading Co Ltd at 9.4 yuan per share, to Ever Unicorn Estate Limited

* Says the total transaction amount will be in between 1.59 billion yuan and 1.82 billion yuan

