May 25 (Reuters) - Elixinol Global Ltd:

* ELIXINOL GLOBAL ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF SALE OF HEMP FOODS AUSTRALIA

* ELIXINOL GLOBAL - WILL CONTINUE TO RUN HFA BUSINESS PENDING EVALUATION OF ALL POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE WITH BUSINESS

* ELIXINOL GLOBAL- SHANGHAI SHUNHO NEW MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY TERMINATED SPA DUE TO NON-SATISFACTION OF CONDITION PRECEDENT IN SPA, CITING COVID-19 IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: