April 24 (Reuters) - Elixinol Global Ltd:

* ELIXINOL USA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE TO CULTIVATE HIGH-CBD ORGANIC HEMP

* NEW JOINT VENTURE CALLED NORTHERN COLORADO HIGH PLAINS PRODUCERS (NCHPP), ELIXINOL GLOBAL TO INJECT US$1.8 MILLION INTO NCHPP