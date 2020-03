March 6 (Reuters) - Elixxer Ltd:

* ELIXXER LTD. TO ENTER INTO CONVERTIBLE LOAN AGREEMENT FOR US$1,183,000

* ELIXXER LTD - PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE MATURING DEBT

* ELIXXER LTD - LOAN WILL HAVE A MATURITY DATE OF JAN 1, 2021