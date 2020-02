Feb 20 (Reuters) - Elixxer Ltd:

* ELIXXER LTD - SIGNS BINDING PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MEDICINAL CANNABIS TO UK-BASED ASTRAL HEALTH

* ELIXXER LTD - ASTRAL HEALTH WILL PURCHASE, IMPORT, AND DISTRIBUTE LGP’S CURRENT MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCT RANGE TO ITS UK-BASED PATIENTS

* ELIXXER LTD - LITTLE GREEN PHARMA IS NOW WORKING TOWARDS DELIVERING ITS FIRST SHIPMENT OF LGP CLASSIC PRODUCTS INTO UK