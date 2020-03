March 6 (Reuters) - Elkem ASA:

* ELKEM ASA TEMPORARILY CLOSES HEAD OFFICE ON 6 MARCH DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* AFFECTED INDIVIDUAL IS IN GOOD HEALTH BUT HAS BEEN QUARANTINED AFTER DIALOGUE WITH MEDICAL PERSONNEL, IN LINE WITH PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ RECOMMENDATIONS

* OFFICE WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED OVER WEEKEND, AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HEAD OFFICE IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT ELKEM’S OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)