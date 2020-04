BRIEF-Ellex Medical Lasers Proposes To Distribute About $61 Million Of Proceeds Of Sale Of Ellex Lasers & Ultrasound Business

April 24 (Reuters) - Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd:

* ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS-PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE ABOUT $61 MILLION OF PROCEEDS OF SALE OF ELLEX LASERS & ULTRASOUND BUSINESS TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS-PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF BUSINESS TO BE DISTRIBUTED BY WAY OF PAYMENT OF FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND & CAPITAL RETURN

* ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS-PROPOSED EQUAL CAPITAL REDUCTION OF $41.5 MILLION EQUATES TO ABOUT $0.29 PER SHARE

* ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS-PROPOSED FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND EQUATES TO $0.14 PER SHARE