Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ellington Financial Llc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23 INCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $18.85 ON A DILUTED BASIS VERSUS $18.96 AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S