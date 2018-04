April 25 (Reuters) - ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED -

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - PLEASED THAT WHITBREAD HAS ANNOUNCED A DEMERGER AND HAS COMMITTED TO DOING SO “AS FAST AS PRACTICAL”.

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS UK LTD - IN ELLIOTT’S VIEW DEMERGER SHOULD BE ACHIEVED WITHIN SIX MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: