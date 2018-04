April 26 (Reuters) - ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED:

* SENDS LETTER TO TELECOM ITALIA SHAREHOLDERS AHEAD OF MAY 4(TH) VOTE

* ELLIOTT SAYS IT FULLY SUPPORTS TIM'S CEO, AMOS GENISH