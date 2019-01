BRIEF-Elliott Associates - Believe Securities Of Telecom Italia Are Undervalued, Represent Attractive Investment Opportunity

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates:

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES - BELIEVE THE SECURITIES OF TELECOM ITALIA ARE UNDERVALUED AND REPRESENT AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - SEC FILING

* ELLIOTT HAS INCREASED STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA TO 9.4 PERCENT FROM 8.8 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES-AS OF JAN 30, 2019 ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL,EICA HAVE BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF ABOUT 9.4% OF TELECOM ITALIA’S ORDINARY SHARES

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES-HAVE INCREASED THEIR BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF TELECOM ITALIA FROM THEIR LAST REPORTED 13D FILING ON APRIL 9, 2018 FROM 8.8% TO 9.4%