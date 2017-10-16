BRIEF-‍Elliott Associates​ intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review "opportunities" including changes to capital structure

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including changes to capital structure - SEC filing

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says also intends to recommend ocean rig to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including possible strategic deals

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says may develop plans or make proposals relating to changes in operations, management, board composition of Ocean Rig

* ‍Elliott Associates​ - may also develop plans or make proposals relating to changes in ownership, capital or corporate structure, dividend policy of Ocean Rig