BRIEF-‍Elliott Associates​ intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review "opportunities" including changes to capital structure
October 16, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-‍Elliott Associates​ intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review "opportunities" including changes to capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says intends to recommend Ocean Rig to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including changes to capital structure - SEC filing

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says also intends to recommend ocean rig to hire advisers to review “opportunities” including possible strategic deals

* ‍Elliott Associates​ says may develop plans or make proposals relating to changes in operations, management, board composition of Ocean Rig

* ‍Elliott Associates​ - may also develop plans or make proposals relating to changes in ownership, capital or corporate structure, dividend policy of Ocean Rig Source text: (bit.ly/2ggb22y) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
