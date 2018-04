April 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia SpA:

* CO, ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL, EICA HAVE BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF ABOUT 8.8% OF SHARES, COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 3

* SEC FILING

* BELIEVES TELECOM ITALIA'S GOVERNANCE, VALUATION, RELATIONSHIPS WITH ITALIAN AUTHORITIES WOULD BE IMPROVED BY REPLACING SOME MEMBERS OF BOARD