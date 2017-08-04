FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elliott discloses stake in NXP Semiconductors
#Funds News
August 4, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Elliott discloses stake in NXP Semiconductors

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates LP:

* ‍Elliott Associates says Elliott, Elliott International, EICA collectively have combined economic exposure in NXP Semiconductors​ of about 6.0 pct of stock

* Believe securities of NXP Semiconductors are significantly "undervalued", represent "attractive investment opportunity"​

* Elliott's stake In NXP Semiconductors NV is as of July 25 - SEC filing

* Elliott says believes that there are "numerous opportunities to maximize shareholder value" for NXP semiconductors

* Elliott says it has engaged, and intend to continue to engage in a dialogue with NXP Semiconductors' management

* Elliott says its dialogue with NXP Semiconductors regarding co's operations, strategies, strategic transactions includes pending deal between NXP and Qualcomm Source text (bit.ly/2u7SzKT) Further company coverage:

