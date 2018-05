May 14 (Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp :

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF ATHENAHEALTH

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORP - RELEASED LETTER TO BOARD OF ATHENAHEALTH INC REGARDING ELLIOTT’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ATHENAHEALTH FOR $160 PER SHARE IN CASH

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS AWARE THAT OTHER PARTIES HAVE CONVEYED DIRECTLY TO ATHENAHEALTH INTEREST IN ACQUIRING ATHENAHEALTH