BRIEF-Elliott Management Reports Economic Exposure Of About 6.5 Pct In Akamai Technologies Stock

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT REPORTS ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 6.5 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AS OF DECEMBER 14 - SEC FILING

* ELLIOTT - BELIEVE AKAMAI SHARES ARE “SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED”

* ELLIOTT - CONSIDERING PROPOSALS RELATED TO AKAMAI‘S OPERATIONS, MANAGEMENT, BOARD COMPOSITION, CAPITAL OR CORPORATE STRUCTURE

* ELLIOTT SAYS INTENDS TO COMMUNICATE WITH AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES’ MANAGEMENT AND BOARD ABOUT BROAD RANGE OF OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC MATTERS

* ELLIOTT - ALSO CONSIDERING PROPOSALS RELATED TO POTENTIAL STRATEGIC REVIEW OR SALE INVOLVING AKAMAI OR ITS BUSINESSES/ASSETS