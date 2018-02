Feb 2 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp:

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS IT OWNS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 27% OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN PEABODY ENERGY AS OF JAN 31, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF 30.9% OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN PEABODY ENERGY AS OF APRIL 18, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2DYh1ay Further company coverage: