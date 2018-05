BRIEF-Elliott Provides Statement Concerning Investigation By The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office

May 2 (Reuters) - Elliott :

* ELLIOTT PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PRESS ARTICLES CONCERNING INVESTIGATION BY THE SEOUL SOUTHERN DISTRICT PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

* ELLIOTT SAYS USED SWAPS LAWFULLY AND IN A MANNER CONSISTENT WITH KOREAN LAW

* ELLIOTT SAYS IT ALSO NOTES THAT THE INVESTIGATION HAS BEEN PENDING SINCE 2015

* ELLIOTT SAYS HAS COOPERATED WITH THE PPO AND PROVIDED DETAILED INFORMATION TO ASSIST THE PPO IN UNDERSTANDING THE MATTER

* ELLIOTT SAYS REPUBLIC OF KOREA FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY SERVICE, AFTER EXAMINING THE MATTER, CHOSE NOT TO FILE ANY ENFORCEMENT ACTION ITSELF