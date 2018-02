Feb 16 (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited:

* ELLIOTT REAFFIRMS ITS VIEWS ON NXP’S FAIR VALUE

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - RELEASED A PRESENTATION “REITERATING ITS CONVICTION IN ITS ESTIMATE” OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS‘S INTRINSIC VALUE

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS (UK) LIMITED - REAFFIRM VIEW THAT NXP IS WORTH $135/SHARE ON STANDALONE BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: