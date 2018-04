April 27 (Reuters) -

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT - ENCOURAGED HYUNDAI MOTOR ANNOUNCED INITIAL PLANS TO CANCEL SOME EXISTING TREASURY SHARES AND BUY BACK AND CANCEL ADDITIONAL STOCK

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT - REITERATES ITS CALL FOR THE HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP TO ADOPT A MORE EFFICIENT HOLDING COMPANY STRUCTURE - ELLIOTT SPOKESPERSON

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT - REITERATES CALL FOR HYUNDAI MOTOR TO ANNOUNCE ACTIONABLE TARGETS FOR BALANCE SHEET OPTIMIZATION, IMPROVED SHAREHOLDER RETURNS - ELLIOTT SPOKESPERSON