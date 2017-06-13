BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders

June 13 (Reuters) - Elliott -

* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson

* Elliott says, over past few weeks, BHP's shareholders have made clear that substantial and meaningful change is needed

* Elliott says shareholder frustration is understandable "considering BHP's sustained underperformance"

* Elliott says "appointment of a strong, experienced, and visionary chairperson would be a welcomed first step for BHP"