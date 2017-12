Dec 20 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ELLIOTT SAYS ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL & EICA HAVE COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE IN ARCONIC OF ABOUT 12.1 PERCENT OF ARCONIC‘S SHARES AS OF DEC. 19

* ELLIOTT SAYS AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MAY 30, ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL, EICA HAD COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 13.2 PERCENT OF ARCONIC SHARES