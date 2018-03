BRIEF-Elliott Says Have Combined Economic Exposure In Travelport Worldwide Of About 11.8 Pct Of Shares Outstanding

March 26 (Reuters) - Elliott Associates:

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS HAVE COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE IN TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE OF ABOUT 11.8 PERCENT OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 19

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES BELIEVE SECURITIES OF TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE ARE “UNDERVALUED AND REPRESENT AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY” ‍​

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS WILL SEEK TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH TRAVELPORT’S BOARD, MANAGEMENT ABOUT NUMEROUS OPERATIONAL, STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

* TO ENCOURAGE TRAVELPORT TO UNDERTAKE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF, INITIATE PROCESS TO EXPLORE SALE OF CO/CERTAIN OF CO'S BUSINESSES/ASSETS