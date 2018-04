April 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia SpA:

* ELLIOTT ADVISORS SAYS VIVENDI HAS FRAYED RELATIONSHIPS WITH KEY TELECOM ITALIA STAKEHOLDERS, INCLUDING ITALIAN GOVERNMENT AND KEY REGULATORY AGENCIES

* IN LETTER TO TELECOM ITALIA SHAREHOLDERS, ELLIOTT SAYS “VIVENDI’S REPEATED MISSTEPS HAVE ERODED THE VALUE OF YOUR INVESTMENT” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris bureau)