May 18 (Reuters) - Ellipsiz Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH EXFO

* UNIT GRANTED RIGHT TO DISTRIBUTE EXFO’S TEST & MEASUREMENT SOLUTIONS FOR PHOTONICS INTEGRATED CIRCUIT APPLICATIONS

* AGREEMENT NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON NTA/SHARE, EPS FOR CURRENT FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)