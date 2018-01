Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ellomay Capital Ltd:

* ELLOMAY CAPITAL ENTERS INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET FOR A POWER FINANCIAL HEDGE FOR THE TALASOL PROJECT

* ELLOMAY CAPITAL LTD - POWER PRODUCED BY TALASOL PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE SOLD BY TALASOL TO OPEN MARKET FOR THEN CURRENT MARKET POWER PRICE