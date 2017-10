Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund Ltd

* Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund Ltd announces the offering of $30 million of 5.25 pct Series A Cumulative Preferred shares

* Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund Ltd - ‍Series A Preferred is perpetual, non-callable for five years, and has a liquidation value of $25 per share