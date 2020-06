BRIEF-Elma Electronic: EBIT And Net Profit Significantly Lower Y/Y At End Of May 2020

June 19 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG:

* BOTH ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES WERE KEPT AT A SOLID LEVEL IN FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2020

* BOTH ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES WERE KEPT SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* EBIT AND NET PROFIT OF ELMA GROUP WERE POSITIVE AT END OF MAY 2020, HOWEVER SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR.

* REFRAINS FROM PROVIDING AN OUTLOOK FOR 2020 HALF-YEAR AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* NEXT BUSINESS UPDATE IS PLANNED WITH PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS ON AUGUST 12, 2020