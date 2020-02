Feb 25 (Reuters) - ELMA ELECTRONIC AG:

* 2019 NET SALES GREW BY 3.5% TO CHF 151.2 MILLION

* 2019 EBIT OF CHF 6.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 7.2 MILLION) AND NET PROFIT OF CHF 5.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 5.6 MILLION)

* WILL PROPOSE TO FOREGO A DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE 2019 BUSINESS YEAR

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY CORONA VIRUS AND EFFECTS ON GLOBAL ECONOMY, ELMA REFRAINS FROM PROVIDING OUTLOOK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)