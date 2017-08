Aug 15 (Reuters) - ELMA ELECTRONIC AG:

* H1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 12.4% TO CHF 69.1 MILLION (+ 12.9% ON A CURRENCY-NEUTRAL BASIS)‍​

* H1 EBITDA AT CHF 3.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1.7 MILLION) AND EBIT OF CHF 2.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 0.3 MILLION)‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2vDyWw2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)